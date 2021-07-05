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Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez - Test PCR, y la manipulación
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71 views • July 05, 2021
En este breve fragmento de la entrevista realizada por TLV1, televisión argentina, al genetista Luis Marcelo Martínez, el doctor señala la inespecificidad o imposibilidad manifiesta del test PCR para revelar la presencia del supuesto virus SARS-COV-2 a la vez que analiza el terror inducido a la poblacion
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