Steven Seagal visited the destroyed building of the detention center in Yelenovka, in which the Kiev regime killed its own military. The actor is sure that the strike on the prison was delivered from the HIMARS system, and Ukraine's statements about the alleged explosion from the inside are a cynical lie.









🎞 💬 “If you look at this structure from the outside and from the inside, it definitely looks like a rocket, if you look at the beds and all other things, of course this is not a bomb. Not to mention that the Russian government does have a lot of artifacts from HIMARS.”