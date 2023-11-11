Create New Account
Israeli's Zionist Forces Continue to Systematically Destroy urban areas in the Gaza Strip using Artillery, Aircraft and Warships
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

Fighting in the Gaza Strip as of November 11.

In general, military operations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone have recently become highly routinized.

The Israel Defense Forces continue to systematically destroy urban areas in the Gaza Strip using artillery, aircraft and warships. New footage of strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip has been published

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

