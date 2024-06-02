Create New Account
DailyNugg ep7: Rage Rituals, MST3K style (strap in!)
Published Yesterday

Rage Rituals are now a thing.  It goes against some of the best thinking in psychology, but hey someone is making $$$.  Turns out it's great therapy, when ingested in Mystery Science Theater 3000 style.  Strap in for this one!

The DailyNugg gives a quick tour of some of the most interesting nuggets I've mined, from recent news & media consumption. At times satirical, snarky, evocative and entertaining. I consume a tremendous amount of content -- hope you enjoy the more interesting nuggets I find!

Various content from other channels is used under Fair Use provisions from the Copyright Act.

Find DailyNugg on other platforms:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dailynugg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailynugg

https://brighteon.social/@DailyNugg

https://brighteon.io/dailynugg

https://x.com/realdailynugg

Source material:

https://endoftheamericandream.com/women-are-paying-thousands-of-dollars-to-attend-rage-rituals-where-they-scream-and-smash-the-ground-with-sticks/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekZQi2faUI4

https://www.psypost.org/study-woke-attitudes-linked-to-anxiety-depression-and-a-lack-of-happiness/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yh1-y3TzSO4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLOOwHuPxq0

https://www.etsy.com/listing/942032224/mystery-science-theatre-3000-decal

Keywords
satirefreedomnewscomedylibertyprepperconservativehomesteadingdepressionhomesteadeconomicspsychologyinvestingpychopathy

