DailyNugg ep7: Rage Rituals, MST3K style (strap in!)

Rage Rituals are now a thing. It goes against some of the best thinking in psychology, but hey someone is making $$$. Turns out it's great therapy, when ingested in Mystery Science Theater 3000 style. Strap in for this one!

The DailyNugg gives a quick tour of some of the most interesting nuggets I've mined, from recent news & media consumption. At times satirical, snarky, evocative and entertaining. I consume a tremendous amount of content -- hope you enjoy the more interesting nuggets I find!

Various content from other channels is used under Fair Use provisions from the Copyright Act.

