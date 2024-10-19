Trump WINS his appear in New York Appellate Court..Sues AG Letitia James!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 23
We react to the decision of the New York Appellate Court overturning charges on Trump as unconstitutional. Possible sanctions on attorneys who brought frivolous charges. Trump Sues AG James.
00:00 Introduction
01:21 Obama speaks to Biden and Bill
05:24 The NY Court of appeals
11:56 New reports case against Trump falls apart
16:53 Letitia James campaigns on getting Trump
18:47 Lawsuit against AG James