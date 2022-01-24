THE BIBLE WAS DELIVERED TO CHRISTIANS BY THE HOLY SPIRIT THROUGH THE 7 ASIA MINOR PROPHETS IN 70AD!

What are the Spiritual Dark Ages?The Lord gave to man a strong delusion in 340AD 2 Thess. 2:11, so that we could try out the moral standards of men - Gnosticism; the preaching, religions, bibles, and philosophies of men. Not only does Gnosticism not work, but it is also the cause of human suffering and the reason the world is in such a mess. Now, the Lord is restoring His Bible and Kingdom. Even though you were likely saved by grace and not at all by the works of men, He commands all men everywhere to give up on the moral standards of men Acts 17:30; Rom. 5:13; Rev. 18:4. Now we can be Christians and in the Lord's Army, something that was impossible to do without the once for all time, having been delivered, to the saints by the Holy Spirit Bible Judas 3.