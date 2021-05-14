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Top-4 Lies in Support of Qualified Immunity
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180 views • May 14, 2021
A legal doctrine created out of thin air by the federal courts, and then forced on all 50 states - this is "legislating from the bench" at its worst. Yet, many who claim to support the constitution spread some pretty awful lies in support of it.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 14, 2021
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 14, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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