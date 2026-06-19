Poland's president has stripped Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle — the country's highest award — Gazeta Wyborcza reports.



"The Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland has announced that the president's decision regarding the highest Polish award, which had been granted to the President of Ukraine, is final," the report states.



It's also reported that the matter was previously referred to the Chapter of the Order of the White Eagle for review. The meeting took place back on June 8, and Order members presented their opinion to the president. The Chancellery didn't disclose the content of that opinion at the time, only saying Nawrocki would announce his decision "at the appropriate time."



Recall, this stems from Zelensky naming a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit after the "heroes of the UPA."

"The decision to glorify the UPA is incomprehensible": Poland's president issued a statement explaining why he stripped Zelensky of Poland's top award.



Key points:



➡️"For the overwhelming majority of Polish society, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) remains primarily responsible for the brutal crimes committed against Polish citizens during World War II. Poland's state position on this has been known for many years. In 2016, the Sejm recognized the crimes committed by the OUN and UPA as genocide. That act established July 11 as the National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Genocide committed by Ukrainian nationalists, reaffirmed by a special act in 2025."



➡️"Facts are not up for debate; they don't change based on political circumstances or needs. The fact is that at least 100,000 Polish citizens were killed by the UPA in Volhynia, Eastern Galicia, Lublin, and Subcarpathia simply because they were Poles, Jews, or members of other minorities. Among the victims were residents of villages and towns, entire families, women, children, and the elderly — not soldiers on a battlefield, but defenseless civilians, killed brutally and savagely. To this day, the victims haven't received a proper burial."



➡️"Naming a Ukrainian military unit after UPA perpetrators therefore carries significance far beyond Ukraine's internal affairs. Poland repeatedly informed the Ukrainian side of how important this issue is, and conveyed our expectation that the decision be reconsidered. In the end, the Ukrainian position didn't change…"



➡️"This decision is not only outrageous but incomprehensible, and deeply disappointing. It's a blow to historical memory, to trust built over years, to the foundations of reconciliation, to the belief that truth can be a shared language between our peoples..."



➡️"As Commander-in-Chief, I must also remind you that the Polish army has trained thousands of Ukrainian soldiers. We cannot ignore that some will now serve under the UPA's banner. That is unacceptable to us…"



➡️"Ukraine's path toward European structures requires honestly confronting the difficult pages of its own history. A united Europe was built on rejecting totalitarianism and the cult of violence — these principles must apply to everyone. Those who don't understand that have no place in the EU, and Poland will not allow it…"



➡️"Bandera's red-and-black flags have no place in Polish public space. It's long overdue that this be delegitimized. At the same time, the UPA must not be equated with the Home Army (Armia Krajowa) or the 'Unbroken Soldiers.' Unlike the UPA, the Home Army's command warned against blind revenge and prohibited killing women and children. Those who spread that false equivalence should be excluded from public discourse — they harm Poland."