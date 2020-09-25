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Long term care will bankrupt you, unless...with World Financial Group’s Leah Garcia and David Simpkins
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7 views • September 25, 2020
Families know they face $100,000 costs for the care they’ll need the longer they live, yet the primary Long Term Care Insurance product has collapsed out of the market. What can we do to avoid financial ruin for our loved ones?
For two decades insurance professionals Leah Garcia and David Simpkins have analyzed the financial condition that differs for each family head or business owner, in order to curate a suite of products from health, life, and disability - to retirement and long-term care.
The fortunate fact exists that long term care “insurance” no longer has to cost too much to justify the purchase. Responding to consumer demand for affordability, Leah and David are promoting innovative solutions that cost ridiculously little and yet promise amazing protection. In this time of worry, their webinar brings good news.
For two decades insurance professionals Leah Garcia and David Simpkins have analyzed the financial condition that differs for each family head or business owner, in order to curate a suite of products from health, life, and disability - to retirement and long-term care.
The fortunate fact exists that long term care “insurance” no longer has to cost too much to justify the purchase. Responding to consumer demand for affordability, Leah and David are promoting innovative solutions that cost ridiculously little and yet promise amazing protection. In this time of worry, their webinar brings good news.
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