A Bride for the Promise: God's Hand in Abrahams Final Test

In this powerful episode, JD Williams and David Paxton take you through Genesis 23 and 24, revealing one of the most profound and prophetic moments in Abraham’s life. The transition from Sarah’s passing to the union of Isaac and Rebekah. A story rich with faith, obedience, and divine orchestration.

Tonight you’ll follow Abraham as he secures the Cave of Machpelah in faith, witness the servant’s sacred oath to find a bride for Isaac, and experience Rebekah’s willing heart as she answers the Spirit’s call. Through each you will see the beautiful prophetic picture of Christ and His Bride, the Church, fulfilled in Isaac’s love for Rebekah.

Each moment reveals God’s eternal hand guiding His covenant people and points to the soon return of our Lord. When the Bridegroom comes for His Bride.

Be sure to subscribe, like, and comment to help us reach more believers with the truth of God’s Word.

For more information or to partner with us to spread the Gospel worldwide, we invite you to visit www.lastchristian.net. Where you can learn about our listener-supported ministry and become part of sharing the message of salvation to every nation