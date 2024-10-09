Cleansing the liver and blood vessels - Dr Eric Berg

Unlock the power of garlic and onion—nature’s detox duo for your liver and arteries! Learn more about the top benefits of garlic and onion, and find out how these powerful ingredients can protect you from harmful everyday stressors.



Your liver and arteries work together to keep you healthy, but exposure to different stressors can affect both—potentially leading to serious health concerns. Top stressors to the liver and arteries: • Smoking • Alcohol • Drugs • Toxins • Viruses • Bacteria • Junk food • Sugar • Seed oils • Refined carbohydrates The two most powerful foods for liver and blood vessel health are garlic and onions. They are packed with antioxidants and may help with issues like oxidation, inflammation, fibrosis, and calcification. Garlic and onions are also liver-cleansing foods. They're both high in sulfur, which is involved in the body’s detoxification processes. This is crucial to help deal with exposure to different stressors. More onion and garlic benefits: • Antimicrobial properties • Natural blood thinning effects • Improves insulin sensitivity • Optimizes lipids • Increases bile • Prevents bile sludge • Promote healthy blood pressure

