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Teaching Our Kids How to Pursue Purity with Abstinence Educator Leslee Unruh
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34 views • April 21, 2022
Leslee Unruh, founder of the Abstinence Clearinghouse, established fifteen pregnancy resources centers across the country, but she didn’t stop there! She is one of America’s top educators on teaching the importance and blessing of choosing chastity before marriage. Having honest conversations with your kids about setting boundaries will help you regain control of what your children are learning about sex from the world. Leslee specializes in educating moms and dads on how to confidently discuss the topic of sex with their kids and points out the appalling, graphic sex education currently being taught in public schools. She stresses why parents need to be informed and involved in their childrens’ education in order to combat this radical, top-down sexual agenda. Having God-honoring relationships and setting healthy boundaries are absolutely achievable.


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Sign up for the Abstinence Clearinghouse newsletter to get the latest sex-ed corruption happening in schools and the many positive resources available

Check out the online VirTru Training Course loaded with tools on how to have healthy conversations with your kids about sex

God, Mom and Tea, A Knight to Remember, and the Purity Ball are phenomenal events for parents and kids to celebrate chastity together

Be raw, real, and confident when talking to your children about God’s design for sex


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americagodkidschurchpregnancyteachingsex-edtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showpursue purityabstinence educatorpurity ballgod-honoring relationshipsamericaa knight to rememberleslee unruhsexual agendachastityabstinence clearinghouse
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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