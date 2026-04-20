Pete Hegseth Actually Said This...



We need to get the transcript of this guy's normal natural reaction to being BSed.



"YOU LITERALLY STARTED IT, PETE!



UNLIKE YOU, I SOBERED UP AND LEARNED FROM THE HISTORY I LIVED THROUGH."



For the record:



The US started the US-Iranian War, commencing with an attempted strike on uranium enrichment facilities, followed by two unprovoked, unexpected attacks in the middle of insincere bad faith negotiations with Iran, one designed to kill the upper echelon of the regime, including the Ayatollah, as a strategy, hoping to enable a popular revolution.



The US really doesn't know how to finish it, or where the exit point is.



So Pete Hegseth is lying on both grounds. The hyperbole coming out of the US about this conflict has been quite unbelievable. I really don't trust Americans at all anymore, none of them, as a baseline precautionary measure.



Video by pearlmania500



#drama #liar #clown #rant #history

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