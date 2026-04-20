BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pete Hegseth Actually Said This...
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
2012 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • 2 days ago

Pete Hegseth Actually Said This...

We need to get the transcript of this guy's normal natural reaction to being BSed.

"YOU LITERALLY STARTED IT, PETE!

UNLIKE YOU, I SOBERED UP AND LEARNED FROM THE HISTORY I LIVED THROUGH."

For the record:

The US started the US-Iranian War, commencing with an attempted strike on uranium enrichment facilities, followed by two unprovoked, unexpected attacks in the middle of insincere bad faith negotiations with Iran, one designed to kill the upper echelon of the regime, including the Ayatollah, as a strategy, hoping to enable a popular revolution.

The US really doesn't know how to finish it, or where the exit point is.

So Pete Hegseth is lying on both grounds.  The hyperbole coming out of the US about this conflict has been quite unbelievable.  I really don't trust Americans at all anymore, none of them, as a baseline precautionary measure.

Video by pearlmania500

#drama #liar #clown #rant #history
_

Keywords
hegsethpeteactually said this
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Lone Star Reckoning: Texas as the last bastion of liberty

The Lone Star Reckoning: Texas as the last bastion of liberty

Ramon Tomey
UK Parliament Passes Law Banning Cigarette Sales to Future Generations

UK Parliament Passes Law Banning Cigarette Sales to Future Generations

Coco Somers
The SPLC Indictment Exposes the Rot at the Core of the Activist-Industrial Complex

The SPLC Indictment Exposes the Rot at the Core of the Activist-Industrial Complex

Mike Adams
David Wilcock&#8217;s &#8216;Suicide&#8217; Is The Latest In A Pattern: They&#8217;re Silencing The Truth-Tellers

David Wilcock’s ‘Suicide’ Is The Latest In A Pattern: They’re Silencing The Truth-Tellers

Mike Adams
A shifting stage: Ukraine fights for attention amid global crises

A shifting stage: Ukraine fights for attention amid global crises

Willow Tohi
A dual mission: Aid and evacuation in a volatile region

A dual mission: Aid and evacuation in a volatile region

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy