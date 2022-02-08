They killing people in hospitals due to covid scam

On April 16, 2021, my father went to the hospital in the capital of Slovenia, Ljubljana, we were told that my father had such a developed lung cancer that he could no longer be helped. Due to COVID measures, he was tortured in hospital until April 27, 2021, when he died. When we wanted to take him home on April 26, 2021, they did not let us so he can die in his home environment. After his death, complications began, the doctors did not want to give us his results, when they gave us the results on request, they gave us only part of the results and not in full, so we requested an autopsy, then we waited more than 3 months for autopsy papers. When the autopsy came, it was incomplete again, stating that he did not have as advanced a cancer as the doctors said. In his reports, there was a paper that when he arrived at the hospital on April 16, 2021, he was disembodied. The results also say that he was tied to the bed at night, on April 26, 2021 he had bloody nails, we asked the doctors what happened, no one wanted to tell us what happened, only after receiving the results we found out that he was tied to the bed and that he was tortured in hospital UKC Ljubljana. Everything I saw in the hospital is horror, how they treat patients, we complained to superiors and authorities but they did nothing. We demanded extraordinary supervision over the work of doctors, but because they are members of cults, freemasons, satanists and are closely connected, they did not find any irregularities committed by doctors. 26.4.2021 when we came to the father the ward was full of patients, and when we came 27.4.2021 when the father died to say goodbye for the last time there were more than half of the ward empty early in the morning, we were not allowed to say goodbye to the father for the last time they took him to the morgue at the other end of town. The hospital ward looked like a state of war, more than half of the patients died in one night, when we asked them where our father was, the nurse told us that several patients had died and that they had to be taken to the morgue at the other end of town. There are many similar stories in Slovenia, my sister's friend experienced the same thing from the doctors, they did the same to her as to us. Because of COVID they are depopulating the whole world, killing patients in hospitals, and many people are afraid to tell what happened to them.The Illuminati created Covid to depopulate the world, and no one cares what happens to patients hospitals.Subscribe to my channels and follow my facebook pages for the truth.