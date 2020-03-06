ANTICHRIST, CORONA VIRUS AND I WILL SHOCK THE WORLD

Message received March 1, 2020



Daughter of Zion, tell My people you are now witnessing the fulfillment of all I have told you, all I have prepared you for, and all that must be. An acceleration of plans by the dark kingdom has ensued. Just as I have continued to tell you, this dark kingdom believe they will win and their goals will be accomplished.



The one who has been selected and groomed for the role of hero and god of this earth walks among you. He is the man of perdition, he is the one they believe will rule the world and finalize the evil plans of satan. It is he who disguises himself as a peaceful leader, one to bring harmony across the world. Soon he will be made public. Great measures have been taken by those in power to ensure their design is carried out. They play the people of the world as pawns in their game and they study the response of the masses in order to better perfect their next strategy. This plan has been in place since satan rebelled. The pieces fall into place quickly and I will now do something with your time. This is why it is of the utmost importance to be walking with Me.



Many, many of My people are still sleeping, they have not drawn close to Me and they are not living lives of holiness. Therefore, as these judgments are unleashed with more force, closer and closer together, most unfortunately are yet still unprepared. The god of this world has a host, and he will have his time, but it will be short lived. He will exalt himself above every god and demand to be worshipped as greater than Me. He will prosper until the indignation is finished for that which has been decreed shall be done.



Watch and see as all things come together to control the populations of the world. A new and better system which has been foretold in My Word will be presented, and it will look as if it is the only way to survive. The days of freedom as you know it are over.



This corona virus and the locust plagues, the storms of great magnitude, earthquakes, floods and volcanoes you are seeing are only the beginning of the severe judgments. The evil plans of the enemy run so deep that you cannot fathom it. Things will escalate so very quickly now and I must have your focus. Those who hate My people and all that are not a part of their plan act with no conscience and no morals. There is only an agenda and the obsessive drive to accomplish it. The portals have opened and hell has been unleashed on the earth. Anyone who does not see this is in complete denial and will suffer the consequences of this decision. I have always offered a choice, but the choice must come quickly.



There is only way to be free. I AM THE WAY. I AM THE TRUTH. MY TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE. You cannot have light and darkness together. You must choose. Are you ready? Truly ready? There is hope in Me and only Me. I protect and provide for My own. Take My hand and trust Me alone. I know the heart of every soul. You will not walk this path alone if We are united in My heart.



You can do nothing of yourselves, so simply place your entire lives and that of your loved ones in My hands and trust Me for everything. Prepare as you are led to do by My Holy Spirit but never fear, as My perfect love casts out all fear. I have numbered your days and you will remain untouched until I say it is done. If I say go, leaving your place of residence or current situation no matter what that may be, go. If I say remain where you are, stay and believe. Cover yourselves constantly with My blood and declare your rightful positions.



I have warned you My Bride will see much, but I have also told you My remnant army is ready and no matter what the enemy thinks he will send your way to harm you, he has never seen anything like those who I will fully indwell, collectively operating in the power of My Spirit on the earth. I am about to shock the world like never before, and not one will be without understanding that I AM GOD and there is no other..



JESUS CHRIST / YAHUSHUA