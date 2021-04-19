Summer Mix

Dan Hartman Vertigo/Relight My Fire

Fantasy You’re Too Late 12" Mix

Cerrone Supernature

Don Ray Got To Have Lovin’

Poussez! Come On And Do It

Lipps Inc. Funkytown (Extended)

Bee Gees You Should Be Dancing (Extended)

Azoto Soft Emotion

Gibson Brothers Cuba

Tavares Don’t Take Away The Music

Voyage Souvenirs

Boys Town Gang Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Extended)

Dan Hartman Instant Replay (12Inch)

Love & Kisses I Found Love (Corta)

Amant If There's Love (Extended)

Ultimate Love Is The Ultimate - Dancing In The Night - Touch Me Baby

John Davis & The Monster Orchestra Ain't That Enough For You

Arpeggio Love & Desire

Machine There But For The Grace Of God Go I

Katmandu The Break

Edwin Starr Contact

Teri Desario Ain’t Nothing Gonna Keep Me From You

Bryan Adams Let Me Take You Dancing

Laflavour Mandolay

France Joli Come To Me (Extended)

Freddie James Get Up And Boogie (Extended)

Freddie James Hollywood (12Inch)

Giorgio & Chris Love Now Hurt Later

Peter Brown Crank It Up (12Inch Single)

Poussez! Never Gonna Say Goodbye

Nightlife Unlimited Love Is In You

U.N. Disco Power

L.A.X. Dancin' At The Disco (DJ)

Poussez! You're All Have (12Inch)

Mouzon's Electric Band Everybody Get Down

P'zazz I Heard It Through The Grapevine