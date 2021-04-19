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Summer Mix
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203 views • April 19, 2021
Dan Hartman Vertigo/Relight My Fire
Fantasy You’re Too Late 12" Mix
Cerrone Supernature
Don Ray Got To Have Lovin’
Poussez! Come On And Do It
Lipps Inc. Funkytown (Extended)
Bee Gees You Should Be Dancing (Extended)
Azoto Soft Emotion
Gibson Brothers Cuba
Tavares Don’t Take Away The Music
Voyage Souvenirs
Boys Town Gang Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Extended)
Dan Hartman Instant Replay (12Inch)
Love & Kisses I Found Love (Corta)
Amant If There's Love (Extended)
Ultimate Love Is The Ultimate - Dancing In The Night - Touch Me Baby
John Davis & The Monster Orchestra Ain't That Enough For You
Arpeggio Love & Desire
Machine There But For The Grace Of God Go I
Katmandu The Break
Edwin Starr Contact
Teri Desario Ain’t Nothing Gonna Keep Me From You
Bryan Adams Let Me Take You Dancing
Laflavour Mandolay
France Joli Come To Me (Extended)
Freddie James Get Up And Boogie (Extended)
Freddie James Hollywood (12Inch)
Giorgio & Chris Love Now Hurt Later
Peter Brown Crank It Up (12Inch Single)
Poussez! Never Gonna Say Goodbye
Nightlife Unlimited Love Is In You
U.N. Disco Power
L.A.X. Dancin' At The Disco (DJ)
Poussez! You're All Have (12Inch)
Mouzon's Electric Band Everybody Get Down
P'zazz I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Fantasy You’re Too Late 12" Mix
Cerrone Supernature
Don Ray Got To Have Lovin’
Poussez! Come On And Do It
Lipps Inc. Funkytown (Extended)
Bee Gees You Should Be Dancing (Extended)
Azoto Soft Emotion
Gibson Brothers Cuba
Tavares Don’t Take Away The Music
Voyage Souvenirs
Boys Town Gang Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Extended)
Dan Hartman Instant Replay (12Inch)
Love & Kisses I Found Love (Corta)
Amant If There's Love (Extended)
Ultimate Love Is The Ultimate - Dancing In The Night - Touch Me Baby
John Davis & The Monster Orchestra Ain't That Enough For You
Arpeggio Love & Desire
Machine There But For The Grace Of God Go I
Katmandu The Break
Edwin Starr Contact
Teri Desario Ain’t Nothing Gonna Keep Me From You
Bryan Adams Let Me Take You Dancing
Laflavour Mandolay
France Joli Come To Me (Extended)
Freddie James Get Up And Boogie (Extended)
Freddie James Hollywood (12Inch)
Giorgio & Chris Love Now Hurt Later
Peter Brown Crank It Up (12Inch Single)
Poussez! Never Gonna Say Goodbye
Nightlife Unlimited Love Is In You
U.N. Disco Power
L.A.X. Dancin' At The Disco (DJ)
Poussez! You're All Have (12Inch)
Mouzon's Electric Band Everybody Get Down
P'zazz I Heard It Through The Grapevine
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