TRUMP WARNS: Need Guns to "Guard Your Potatoes"

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On May 19th, Trump made a comment in a press conference about protecting the 2nd Amendment to ensure Virginians are able to defend their food. The media called it a "joke" -- but is it in fact a thinly veiled warning of the food riots on the horizon? And is there any esoteric significance to the burning down of Pier 45 in San Francisco? Christian breaks it down.
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