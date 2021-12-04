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The Church is Under Attack: Pastor is Spreading the Gospel in Enemy Territory
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10 views • December 04, 2021
Pastor Mike Filip of Canada joins the Stew Peters Show to sound the alarm on the persecution of Christians in Canada and in the world. As the Luciferian Regime closes in on Christians through Church burnings, vaccine mandates, and tyranny, some faith leaders are standing up and standing strong against the demonic forces at work in the world.
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
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