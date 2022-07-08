【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】 2022.7.8 Casual Chat. The Chinese Communist Party's Greatest Fear is for Chinese Farmers Gaining Wealth and Abe's Contribution to China's Economy

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https://gnews.org/post/pwdye508
China’s labor force looks the same as 30 years ago. Compare China’s inflation to China’s GDP growth, wages in China have not risen but have fallen. The quality of life of the people has not improved in any way.