Metallica - The Four Horsemen (Kill 'Em All, 1983), [HD]

his song Metallica - The Four Horsemen (Kill 'Em All, 1983) is about the apocalypse. Although I'm not into christian religion. In terms of history, inquisition, crusades are very interesting subjects, when seeing the reflection with our present. Praying the word of peace and love, no matter what. But when you don't believe you're in war with us. Sounds familiar, right? Regarding to the George Bush quote 'You're either with us or against us'.

In the Christian religion, the signs of the end of the world are The Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse; Pestilence, War, Famine, and Death. In the song, however, they are named as "time, famine, pestilence, and death" which is the right names, depending on who you ask.