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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-15
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50 views • September 15, 2021
The leftist/Socialists are at it again, forcing draconian measures on us as MANDATES, and the people, like lemmings follow right along. People, Mandates are NOT LAW! Never have been and they are not now. So why are you following them? As long as we do, they will NEVER END. There will always be more to take our freedoms away.
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