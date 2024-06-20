BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TATERTOT TELLS UNVACCINATED AMERICANS 'WE'VE BEEN PATIENT 💉😷☠⚰ BUT OUR PATIENCE IS WEARING THIN'
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
61 views • 10 months ago

President Biden: "My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for?" Thursday (9/9), the president urged unvaccinated Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots, saying: "We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin."


Like his Depends, right? Guess ol' TaterTot didn't get the memo from Dr. Francis Boyle that the coof shot is a BIOWEAPON ☣


TOP BIOWEAPONS EXPERT FRANCIS BOYLE STATES: "COVID-19 INJECTIONS ARE BIOWEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION


https://www.bitchute.com/video/9mPIwLpMmh4D/


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHhVz4-kGds


Thumbnail: https://tennesseeconservativenews.com/everybody-gets-a-vaccine/


Bills to sponsor National Gay Flag Football League chapter in Buffalo

This collaboration is a game-changer for bringing LGBTQ+ organized football to Buffalo


https://www.buffalobills.com/news/bills-to-sponsor-national-gay-flag-football-league-chapter-in-buffalo


Speakers: David E. Martin, PhD


https://www.wipo.int/meetings/en/2006/scp_of_ge_06/speakers/martin.html


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/radical-enviros-backed-by-rich-american-liberals-deface-stonehenge/ar-BB1owgIc?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=8b87814588a34277a89b33942d045a4d&ei=21


AUST. GOV. OFFICE JUST CREATED TO CHANGE MEN'S BEHAVIOR!


https://rumble.com/v52nwpy-australian-office-change-mens-behavior.html


NWO’s Transhumanism & Behavior Control Plans | Freedom is the Cure

While mainstream media obsesses over fake insurrections, fake sexes, fake “abortion rights,” and fake white supremacy, the very real threat posed by artificial intelligence marches on with little attention...


https://rumble.com/v1fdyh5-nwos-transhumanism-and-behavior-control-plans-freedom-is-the-cure.html


Transhumanism, the Globalists' Agenda to Dehumanize Humanity

In this episode, investigative journalist and speaker Alex Newman joins Paul to discuss transhumanism, a diabolical plot to merge man and machine, supported and funded by very powerful people and instill...


https://rumble.com/vux5bh-transhumanism-the-globalists-agenda-to-dehumanize-humanity.html


Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

Nobody can ever trust Fox News, and I am one of them, with the weak and ineffective RINO, Paul Ryan, on its Board of Directors. He’s a total lightweight, a failed and pathetic Speaker of the House, and…


https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/112644111233618072


https://odysee.com/@Huntress:8/Pillow:0c

bioweaponunvaccinatedwhite genocidedr francis boylejoseph robinette bidenmulti pronged attacktatertotpureblood
