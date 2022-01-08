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Fauci & Event 201- Clear Evidence Of Foreknowledge and Plandemic Preplanning (Compilation)
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433 views • January 08, 2022
The evidence is all around us and plain to see.
Fauci and the global elites have been meticulously planning a phoney pandemic for years.
Event 201 was staged just as COVID was being leaked/released and served as a training course for world governments and corrupt authorities.
Fauci and the global elites have been meticulously planning a phoney pandemic for years.
Event 201 was staged just as COVID was being leaked/released and served as a training course for world governments and corrupt authorities.
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