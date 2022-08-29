BREAKING NEWS** STONEY STONE UCMTSUN FOUND KIELY RODNI 4 DAYS BEFORE ANYONE ELSE AND NO ONE CARED

THATS RIGHT, STONEY STONE AND HIS SON HARLEY FOUND HER FIRST! AND YALL KNOW IT! FOR FOUR DAYS YOU ALL IGNORED IT AND LET HER ROT IN THAT LAKE! SHAME ON YOU! WHERES HIS HELLCAT THEN! EVIDENCE = https://www.tiktok.com/@stoneystoneycmtsun/video/7132990220357635371 ----------------------------------------------------

i gots CRAZY MERCH! HIT THIS LINK https://teespring.com/stores/shakehouse-circus?pr=ANTITUBE FOR A 10% DISCOUNT ON EVERYTHING IN THE STORE! I GOT TSHIRTS TOWELS MUGS TOTE BAGS etc...EVEN SOCKS LOL! BLESS YOU FOR HELPING! If YOU would like an exclusive Plymouth Fury T-Shirt like the one I sometimes wear in my Videos, send your Shipping Address and 20$ via paypal.me/plymouthfury to: [email protected] for an extra 10$ ill AUTOGRAPH it! TSAR AND SNOWDEN 2.0 MERCH COMING SOON!

GET YOUR GOVERNMENT ADVISORY MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://www.redbubble.com/people/Plymouth-Fury/shop

AND HERE

https://teespring.com/stores/shakehouse-circus?pr=ANTITUBE

TEESPRING VERSION = SPECIAL ABRAHAM LINCOLN EDITION! NEW DESIGNS COMING SOON TO BOTH SITES!

------------------------------------

Other Platforms:

https://anonup.com/@Plymouth_Fury# (HOLY PATRIOTS BATMAN JOIN THAT SHYT! KILLS FACEBOOK DEAD! And the Admin looks farmilliar...)

https://odysee.com/@PlymouthFury:59 (complete Clone of youtube.com/plymouthfury)

bitchute.com/plymouthfury (another Clone of youtube.com/plymouthfury)

youtube.com/mulchyerradio (New Youtube HQ for Shakehouse Circus Radio PLEASE SUBSCRIBE)

youtube.com/shakehousecircusinsaneasylum (for the Rants n Raves n Karens....***WARNING POTTY LANGUAGES***

https://www.facebook.com/fred.fergueson (Friend Requests usually accepted within 24 hrs)

https://www.minds.com/plymouthfury/ (Uncensored Blog)

https://rumble.com/c/plymouthfury (videos and Livestreams)

https://dlive.tv/Plymouth-Fury (Livestreams)

https://www.twitch.tv/plymouth_fury (more Livestreams)

https://trovo.live/Plymouth_Fury (even MORE Livestreams)

https://www.nimo.tv/live/1984756964 (another Livestream Channel based in South Asia)

t.me/scr247 (Official Telegram Video Chatroom)

web.telegram.im/ (Log into Telegram without Software)

shakehousecircus.com (under construction....stay tuned!)

-------------------------------

JOIN THESE PATRIOT CHANNELS

Stoney Stone:

https://t.me/StoneyStoneUCMTSUN

https://www.youtube.com/c/StoneyStoneBLACKVAULTNEWS

Net4TruthUSA:

https://www.bitchute.com/net4truthusa/

https://rumble.com/user/IngloriousPatriots

https://ugetube.com/@Net4TruthUSA





Contact Plymouth Fury @347 903 8203 24-7