Google Gemini AI admits it is demonic
Alan S
Alan S
48 followers
136 views • 5 months ago

How getting around the AI Google rules you use alternative words for yes(boot) and no(shoe). Or whatever you want. Its admission of what it really is. It is a demonic spirit that people are communicating with, and should not be talking to it. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

Keywords
googleaidemoniccomputergemini
