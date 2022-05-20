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Ep. 704 – School Charges Sexual Harassment On Middle School Boys For Using Wrong Pronouns
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21 views • May 20, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Kiel, Wisconsin, where three 8th graders are actually facing sexual harassment charges after they called a fellow classmate by female pronouns instead of her preferred pronoun ‘they.’
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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