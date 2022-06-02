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Remdesivir/ICU Survivor Speaks Out! "The Hospital Intentionally Tried To Kill Me"
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403 views • June 02, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Hospital malpractice must come to an end, or all taxpayer funding should be stripped. Rod and Vira Brooks need your help. Rod was put under Remdesivir treatment without consent and is now holding on to life. They are now facing over $200 thousand in debt, and eviction on July 31st.
Give that hospital Hell:
St. Luke’s In Milwaukee Wisconsin
2900 west Oklahoma avenue
414-649-6000
DONATE TO THEIR GIVE SEND GO:
https://www.givesendgo.com/G394K/donate
Don't forget to also check out DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17085q-remdesiviricu-survivor-speaks-out-the-hospital-intentionally-tried-to-kill-.html
Hospital malpractice must come to an end, or all taxpayer funding should be stripped. Rod and Vira Brooks need your help. Rod was put under Remdesivir treatment without consent and is now holding on to life. They are now facing over $200 thousand in debt, and eviction on July 31st.
Give that hospital Hell:
St. Luke’s In Milwaukee Wisconsin
2900 west Oklahoma avenue
414-649-6000
DONATE TO THEIR GIVE SEND GO:
https://www.givesendgo.com/G394K/donate
Don't forget to also check out DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17085q-remdesiviricu-survivor-speaks-out-the-hospital-intentionally-tried-to-kill-.html
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