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"IT WILL BE TAKEN AWAY" - Russian Invasion, Spoils Of War & Slavery
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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717 views • May 03, 2022
#AMERICA #RUSSIA #PROPHECY
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

Today's word: Prophecy of Russian invasion, to carry away spoils of war. Prophecy of a sleeper nation in the U.S., coming enslavement, and defeat by pre-emptive strike. True Repentance is the covering of any nation but turning away from God leads to woe. Read this message and others related to Russia on The Master's Voice.

READ THIS ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/05/02/it-will-be-taken-away-april-30-2022/

PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
ASCENDANCY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/13/ascendancy-november-13-2020/

WAR, CONTAMINATION, CONQUEST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/11/russia-war-contamination-conquest/

THE CENTER WILL NOT HOLD: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/08/the-centre-will-not-hold-january-30-2021/

APPALACHIAN & ROCKY MOUNTAINS PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/09/the-fall-of-america-july-25-2015/

"TO THE FOUR CORNERS" (SLAVERY): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REqrOKZNX8g

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
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If there is only one message that captures everything shared here, but six months old, it is this prophecy "To The Four Corners". https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REqrOKZNX8g
Keywords
americagodchristjesusrussiatruthprophecyend timesslaveryinvasionlordgod almightyrussian invasiontrue repentancethe masters voicetaken awayspoils of warsleeper nationpreemptive strikepre-emptive strike
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