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"IT WILL BE TAKEN AWAY" - Russian Invasion, Spoils Of War & Slavery
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717 views • May 03, 2022
#AMERICA #RUSSIA #PROPHECY
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Prophecy of Russian invasion, to carry away spoils of war. Prophecy of a sleeper nation in the U.S., coming enslavement, and defeat by pre-emptive strike. True Repentance is the covering of any nation but turning away from God leads to woe. Read this message and others related to Russia on The Master's Voice.
READ THIS ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/05/02/it-will-be-taken-away-april-30-2022/
PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
ASCENDANCY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/13/ascendancy-november-13-2020/
WAR, CONTAMINATION, CONQUEST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/11/russia-war-contamination-conquest/
THE CENTER WILL NOT HOLD: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/08/the-centre-will-not-hold-january-30-2021/
APPALACHIAN & ROCKY MOUNTAINS PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/09/the-fall-of-america-july-25-2015/
"TO THE FOUR CORNERS" (SLAVERY): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REqrOKZNX8g
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
If there is only one message that captures everything shared here, but six months old, it is this prophecy "To The Four Corners". https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REqrOKZNX8g
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Prophecy of Russian invasion, to carry away spoils of war. Prophecy of a sleeper nation in the U.S., coming enslavement, and defeat by pre-emptive strike. True Repentance is the covering of any nation but turning away from God leads to woe. Read this message and others related to Russia on The Master's Voice.
READ THIS ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/05/02/it-will-be-taken-away-april-30-2022/
PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
ASCENDANCY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/13/ascendancy-november-13-2020/
WAR, CONTAMINATION, CONQUEST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/11/russia-war-contamination-conquest/
THE CENTER WILL NOT HOLD: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/08/the-centre-will-not-hold-january-30-2021/
APPALACHIAN & ROCKY MOUNTAINS PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/09/the-fall-of-america-july-25-2015/
"TO THE FOUR CORNERS" (SLAVERY): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REqrOKZNX8g
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
If there is only one message that captures everything shared here, but six months old, it is this prophecy "To The Four Corners". https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REqrOKZNX8g
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