BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stew Peters Full Show Dr Tenpenny SOUNDS ALARM on Global Depopulation
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
1222 followers
Follow
8
Share
Report
2675 views • August 11, 2022

“It’s Time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session and amend our laws regarding federal agencies. Sever ALL Ties with the DOJ immediately. “Any FBI agent Conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our state should be arrested upon sight.” Sabatini joins the Stew Peters Show to Press the Florida Legislature to TAKE ACTION against a rogue Federal Government.

Eric Methany is a former Miami prosecutor and a Criminal Defense attorney. He joins Stew to discuss the FBI RAID of President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Residence. Eric, through his experience as a defense attorney, knows how easy it is to get a search warrant from a judge. Search warrants are almost never denied because the officer knows exactly what to put to convince the judge. Eric states that what is on the sheet of paper given to the judge is completely different from the real story, but that is all the judge has.

Just because an agent has a search warrant, does not mean that there is any evidence. Methany believes President Trump was targeted by the feds, who collaborated with a judge who protected Epstein and the Corrupt Clintons in order to take him out of the presidential race.

As soon as the COVID shot was administered, infertility rates skyrocketed. Coincidence? We think NOT. Dr. Tenpenny joins to talk about the infertility rates, miscarriages in the 3rd trimester, & how the COVID vaccine is behind this horrific tragedy. The worst part is that the CHILDREN who have now taken this vaccine will also struggle with infertility, & be the victims to the depopulation agenda of the New World Order.

Dr. Jane is asked the following:
Is there evidence of the Lipid Nanoparticle shedding? Should we be afraid to be intimate with our spouse if they’re vaccinated? How long will it take the CDC to say that Monkeypox affects everyone and not just Gays? Dr. Jane answers these questions and more, so be sure to watch until the end!

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy