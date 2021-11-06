UK FUNERAL DIRECTOR: 10 TIMES MORE DEAD BABIES SINCE VACCINATIONS STARTED

Source: TruthVideos1984. Yet another funeral director is speaking out. "I just see the dead babies in the fridges in the morgues." He says many morticians are not "allowed" to speak out. Bullshit. You have a moral, ethical and I dare say "legal" responsibility to speak out. Do it. Are we not told that "if you see something, say something"...hmm? So if you see it say something about it and don't be a coward. More videos you may like:At about 1 million views this message was censored on Tik Toc. So here it is. Powerful.Forced Organ Harvesting: Tribunal Estimates Organ Trade Worth $1 Billion per yearRuss Dizdar passes. Demonic possession is real and he knew it firsthand.The Alien Invasion HoaxSo far 13 pilots that we know of have died in flight. How long until a plane goes down?Controversial Documentaries That Were Banned - How Dare They Tell The TruthWarning Graphic - Women with a coagulated nose bleed from the vax. Watch at your own risk.A movie from 40 years ago telling about how they NWO will come about...how did they know?