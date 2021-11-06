© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK FUNERAL DIRECTOR: 10 TIMES MORE DEAD BABIES SINCE VACCINATIONS STARTED
Follow
4
Share
Report
265 views • November 06, 2021
Source: TruthVideos1984. Yet another funeral director is speaking out. "I just see the dead babies in the fridges in the morgues." He says many morticians are not "allowed" to speak out. Bullshit. You have a moral, ethical and I dare say "legal" responsibility to speak out. Do it. Are we not told that "if you see something, say something"...hmm? So if you see it say something about it and don't be a coward. More videos you may like:
At about 1 million views this message was censored on Tik Toc. So here it is. Powerful.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g0l19ggKYKC1/
Forced Organ Harvesting: Tribunal Estimates Organ Trade Worth $1 Billion per year
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uF2aNv2lVASB/
Russ Dizdar passes. Demonic possession is real and he knew it firsthand.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fRtQT2v7Ooom/
The Alien Invasion Hoax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W8JBlrEuP7Da/
So far 13 pilots that we know of have died in flight. How long until a plane goes down?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ojbyi5RbBghD/
Controversial Documentaries That Were Banned - How Dare They Tell The Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2gVurr3GL0RV/
Warning Graphic - Women with a coagulated nose bleed from the vax. Watch at your own risk.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V93oRlh9X062/
A movie from 40 years ago telling about how they NWO will come about...how did they know?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UaPzF5FFbzz4/
At about 1 million views this message was censored on Tik Toc. So here it is. Powerful.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g0l19ggKYKC1/
Forced Organ Harvesting: Tribunal Estimates Organ Trade Worth $1 Billion per year
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uF2aNv2lVASB/
Russ Dizdar passes. Demonic possession is real and he knew it firsthand.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fRtQT2v7Ooom/
The Alien Invasion Hoax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W8JBlrEuP7Da/
So far 13 pilots that we know of have died in flight. How long until a plane goes down?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ojbyi5RbBghD/
Controversial Documentaries That Were Banned - How Dare They Tell The Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2gVurr3GL0RV/
Warning Graphic - Women with a coagulated nose bleed from the vax. Watch at your own risk.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V93oRlh9X062/
A movie from 40 years ago telling about how they NWO will come about...how did they know?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UaPzF5FFbzz4/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.