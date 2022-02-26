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How We Were Educated Out of Democracy - Redone
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2 views • February 26, 2022
Redone For Proper Credits
The Ultimate [Underground] History Lesson - A Weekend with John Taylor Gatto (2011)
Hyper Democracy - Demonstrated by the kids that ended the Vietnam War - see documentary The War at Home
The coincides of timing have been added with regard to the Trilateral Commission and the establishment of Federal influence in education.
The Ultimate [Underground] History Lesson - A Weekend with John Taylor Gatto (2011)
Hyper Democracy - Demonstrated by the kids that ended the Vietnam War - see documentary The War at Home
The coincides of timing have been added with regard to the Trilateral Commission and the establishment of Federal influence in education.
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