How does one share a million dollars in vintage building materials to create sanctuaries, retreats, Pure Salvage Outposts that teach American Heritage, Salvaging the Past?

Truly this new offer to provide free of charge, no entry fee, nothing to buy, not even a commitment to pay later for the gift of God that you can share, trees that were nearly a thousand years old when harvested more than a century ago and formed into doors, windows, beams, and all the parts it took to build the Greatest country in the world. That hidden Virgin forest is ready to be harvested once more and processed into an import and toxin-Free American built, American resources without cutting new forests, preserved and ready to salvage in order to recreate America without UN help, without global corps, or government interference on ranches, farms, and places outside the city where the mayors go wild and control the people day and night, on a whim it seems, yet show no firmness with the children who burn down our wealth and go.



May Wii work to create a World Union of Beings who can create Peace through the numbers the masses hold, with a Peace Virus that moves mankind to the Herd Immunity it will take to prevent war from taking hold as some leaders would like and profit from, take control of the masses and perhaps, not be as kind as Wii might be in a World of United Beings focused on Peace instead.



A fantasy mixed with reality, millions of dollars that are not dollars, given to create millions of dollars worth of tiny houses that can not be counted and taxed as homes, yet form the strongest of bonded community that reaches round the world. Join me in this exercise to see if Wii can see the world with Wubbers before the lights of communication freely are shuttered and lost, opportunity to unite missed and hope lost. Long Live the Freedom to have WUB.



Darby Lettick

Tiny Texas Houes

Pure Salvage Living

Salvage, Texas



salvagetx.com

tinytexashoues.com

Youtube still slowed, crippled, but fighting the good fight through fantasy and the bookof Wibblry and WUB for as long as they let me run.

Fb thorn in their side still

Having fun yet?