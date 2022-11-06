Binance Helped Iranian Firms Trade $8 Billion Despite Sanctions and Is Under DOJ Investigation

https://gnews.org/articles/509518
Summary：11/04/2022 Crypto exchange Binance helped Iranian firms trade $8 billion despite sanctions as the US Department of Justice is pursuing an investigation into possible violations of money laundering rules by Binance.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.