Binance Helped Iranian Firms Trade $8 Billion Despite Sanctions and Is Under DOJ Investigation

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https://gnews.org/articles/509518
Summary：11/04/2022 Crypto exchange Binance helped Iranian firms trade $8 billion despite sanctions as the US Department of Justice is pursuing an investigation into possible violations of money laundering rules by Binance.