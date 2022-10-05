Church/Ministry Chaos! Bible being Twisted. Abused spouses told by rebellious, confused people they must remain in brutal Marriage Prisons that could cost them their lives, at times it does (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video

Please see both Prophecy 111 and 113 that specifically cover this topic of the dangers of being unequally yoked. There are other Prophecies that have sections, excerpts in this all over YAH'S Own Amightywind Ministry. Just to name some here there is Prophecies 66, 69, 115 and many others.

please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at

https://www.amightywind.com



GOD does NOT want HIS Children to be unequally yoked (2 Corinthians 6:14) especially in these literally last days! In this video we give a solid example of how the enemies of AmightyWind Ministry twist the Holy Scriptures and apply the Scriptures in ways GOD never meant them to be applied, in order to try to attack and discredit Prophecy 111 and Prophecy 113 that were spoken forth through Prophet Elisabeth Elijah by YAHUVEH/YAHWEH and YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH/Jesus Christ.



Prophecy 111 and 113 concern the Divorce issue: children of GOD that are unequally yoked with a heathen/unbelieving or even an abusive spouse and believe they have no way out of that marriage because some supposed "pastor" or "minister" told them they must remain in such a marriage even though the unbelieving spouse refuses to surrender to YAHUSHUA/Jesus Christ. YAHUSHUA is willing to forgive HIS children that have yoked themselves together with a person HE has not ordained for them, especially in these last days, and grants HIS Children that need it a Holy Divorce Decree from Heaven. YAHUVEH/YAHWEH does NOT want HIS Children to be unequally yoked (2 Corinthians 6:14) especially with the Great Tribulation only a breath away in which the unbelieving spouse will hand the believer over to the powers that be to be martyred for his/her faith in YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH. Do not be deceived by wolves like Nephtali1981 who has called this Ministry "rat poison" because YAHUSHUA is willing to set the captives free. In this video you will see how enemy Nephtali1981 applies the Holy Sciptures in such a twisted manner, that he claims a woman would NOT be allowed to divorce her spouse even if it turned out to be the antichrist! These are the kind of individuals that are coming against AmightyWind Ministry and slander Prophet Elisabeth Elijah... unbelievable. Please be blessed by this video, all those who love the Truth. People all over the world are writing pastor Elisabeth Elijah, thanking her for speaking forth Prophecy 111 and 113 in obedience to YAH, saying how much they have been blessed, that they have been set free. They thank Elisabeth Elijah for letting them know YAHUSHUA is willing to give them a Holy Divorce Decree and they do not have to allow themselves to be abused, oppressed or mocked for their faith anymore by heathen spouses. YAHUSHUA came to set the captives free, NOT to yoke them to satan. Do not listen to Nephtali1981 who call GOD's Mercy "rat poison" and teaches a woman wouldn't even be allowed to divorce the devil. This is insanity. We rebuke the enemies of AMightyWind Ministry in the Name of YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH.

