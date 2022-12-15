Create New Account
China’s Secret Police Have Invaded American Shores
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/475368

摘要：CCP is setting up Overseas Police Stations all around the world. It is violating the international law and territorial sovereignty of other nations. According to CCP’s data, 230,000 individuals has been brought back to Communist China between April 21 and July of this year, using illegal methods to target approach and ‘persuade individuals, which is against their will.

