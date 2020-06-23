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Reuniting America in a Time of Great Stress
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17 views • June 23, 2020
America is being divided into parts that are often adversary and competitive. We cannot solve many of the problems we're now facing such as Covid 19 and Black Lives Matter unless we unite and work together as one country. At the present time are challenged with biologic, economic, personal, cyber and civil wars, each of which is sapping our strength and ability to focus on. Dr. Len and Francesco are back in action and will discuss what it will take to reclaim our power and solve these problems.
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