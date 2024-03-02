Cases Crumbling

CRINGE ALERT: CNN & MSNBC Clips
* Dems’ lock-him-up strategy is failing.
* Their cases against Trump are falling apart; legal attacks are backfiring.
* They realize they have to campaign for [Bidan].
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (1 March 2024)
