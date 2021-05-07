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What is Wealth + the True Purpose of Accumulating it? (Naval Ravikant Fusion)
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10 views • May 07, 2021
What is wealth? What are the real reasons that we try to accumulate, wealth? The material objects get old very quickly, and this is what Madison Avenue teaches us to covet, but the real purpose of wealth is to free up your time, the one commodity that we all get an equal amount of. Wealth allows us to free our time rather than to sell it to a corporation.
With the help of Naval Ravikant and his lessons on "How to get wealthy without getting lucky."
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With the help of Naval Ravikant and his lessons on "How to get wealthy without getting lucky."
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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