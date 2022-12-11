Martus for Truth: Have You Seen; Have You Heard?

How sure are you of your faith in Christ? Have you heard His voice speaking in your spirit? Have you seen His mighty right hand working directly in your specific life? How confident are you of your faith in Christ?
