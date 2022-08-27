"THE PRODIGAL SON SUITE" Epic Song by Keith Green (now in Heaven) released 1983 about Luke Chapter 15, a Legendary work (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video

The Prodigal Son Suite written and performed by Keith Green. The Prodigal Son is the second posthumous release by piano player and gospel singer Keith Green. His widow Melody Green assembled it from unreleased material and released it in 1983. The album features one of his most notable songs, 'The Prodigal Son Suite,' originally written by Green in hopes of completing a full rock opera based on Biblical stories and parables.





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A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast:

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html



The False Blue Beam Rapture:

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Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:

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