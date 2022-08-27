"THE PRODIGAL SON SUITE" Epic Song by Keith Green (now in Heaven) released 1983 about Luke Chapter 15, a Legendary work (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
this is a mirrored video
The Prodigal Son Suite written and performed by Keith Green. The Prodigal Son is the second posthumous release by piano player and gospel singer Keith Green. His widow Melody Green assembled it from unreleased material and released it in 1983. The album features one of his most notable songs, 'The Prodigal Son Suite,' originally written by Green in hopes of completing a full rock opera based on Biblical stories and parables.
https://amightywind.com/home.html
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
***
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast:
https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture:
https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:
https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html