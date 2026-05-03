Everything we’re told about Stalin is wrong - Grover Furr on Jerm Warfare

Jerm Warfare - Grover Furr on Everything we’re told about Stalin is wrong

UK Column





American professor Grover Furr challenges mainstream narratives about Stalin and Soviet history, emphasising the importance of primary sources and objectivity.





He discusses Stalin's early life, the Russian Revolution, the purges, the famine, and the influence of Western propaganda, offering a nuanced perspective on a complex historical figure.





https://msuweb.montclair.edu/~furrg/





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