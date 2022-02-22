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Latest dubs of the new Russian film SEE
shipshard
shipshard
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80 views • February 22, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWzwJkhGs1c
Directed by Philip Rodik. Exclusive workflow backstage in the short film "SEE" by CMCproduction & SmartREC for blogs Ship Shard

Interesting extras:
Filming under the symbol 13. The film crew worked on the 13th floor.
At the click of the clapperboard, the phone rang at exactly that moment.
To create a cinematic atmosphere, windows were sealed, and indoors the walls were covered with black material. The gloomy atmosphere connected with the same number 13.
This is a serious short film SEE. Director, screenwriter Philipp Rodik. Video production Mikhail Smirnov (CMCproduction)

Behind-the-scenes video to the new Russian film SEE (See). The actors played 100%.

Directed by Philip Rodik:
https://www.instagram.com/rodikfilipp/
https://vk.com/f.rodik

Director of photography in the short film "SEE" Mikhail Smirnov (CMCproduction & SmartREC):
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
movieentertainmentmediaculturefilmarttrailerseevideographycinemabehind the scenesnew moviefilm industryfilmingvideo productionrussian movierussian cinemanew filmsmoviefanfilming 13atmospheric cinemaworkflowfilm newsfilm reviewsshortfilm
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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