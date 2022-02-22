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Latest dubs of the new Russian film SEE
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80 views • February 22, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWzwJkhGs1c
Directed by Philip Rodik. Exclusive workflow backstage in the short film "SEE" by CMCproduction & SmartREC for blogs Ship Shard
Interesting extras:
Filming under the symbol 13. The film crew worked on the 13th floor.
At the click of the clapperboard, the phone rang at exactly that moment.
To create a cinematic atmosphere, windows were sealed, and indoors the walls were covered with black material. The gloomy atmosphere connected with the same number 13.
This is a serious short film SEE. Director, screenwriter Philipp Rodik. Video production Mikhail Smirnov (CMCproduction)
Behind-the-scenes video to the new Russian film SEE (See). The actors played 100%.
Directed by Philip Rodik:
https://www.instagram.com/rodikfilipp/
https://vk.com/f.rodik
Director of photography in the short film "SEE" Mikhail Smirnov (CMCproduction & SmartREC):
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Directed by Philip Rodik. Exclusive workflow backstage in the short film "SEE" by CMCproduction & SmartREC for blogs Ship Shard
Interesting extras:
Filming under the symbol 13. The film crew worked on the 13th floor.
At the click of the clapperboard, the phone rang at exactly that moment.
To create a cinematic atmosphere, windows were sealed, and indoors the walls were covered with black material. The gloomy atmosphere connected with the same number 13.
This is a serious short film SEE. Director, screenwriter Philipp Rodik. Video production Mikhail Smirnov (CMCproduction)
Behind-the-scenes video to the new Russian film SEE (See). The actors played 100%.
Directed by Philip Rodik:
https://www.instagram.com/rodikfilipp/
https://vk.com/f.rodik
Director of photography in the short film "SEE" Mikhail Smirnov (CMCproduction & SmartREC):
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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