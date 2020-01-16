Animals Rescued From Philippines Volcano Devastation

Rescue workers and locals have made major efforts to save wildlife affected by the Taal volcano’s explosion in the Philippines over the past week.

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READ MORE: It's the second-most active volcano in the Philippines, a designated permanent danger zone long declared off-limits to human settlements. Yet to more than 5,000 people the Taal volcano is home.



A lush island dotted with dozens of craters in the middle of a shimmering lake, the volcano roared into action Sunday with a mighty eruption that shot rocks, ash and steam miles into the sky just hours after the inhabitants of its four villages fled on a flotilla of boats.



So far no one has been reported killed in the eruption, but the disaster is spotlighting the longstanding dilemma of how the government can move settlements away from danger zones threatened by volcanoes, landslides, floods and typhoons in one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.