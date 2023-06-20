Create New Account
Ep. 5: The Total Inversion Of Virtue
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

The [Bidan] Princeling

* As in most of the developing world, it’s safer to be the [p]resident’s son than his opponent.

* What was once considered admirable is now derided as stupid — if not racist.

* That would include achievement, intelligence, honesty, self-control and humility.

* In their place, all that we once considered contemptible and repulsive we are now told to worship.

* It makes you feel stupid for going to work.


Tucker On Twitter | 20 June 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1671226703992201216

Keywords
treasoncorruptionpropagandatucker carlsonmoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyidiocracycover upthird worldracketeeringscandalabuse of powertax evasionbanana republicbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbig guykleptocracykakistocracytwo-tiered justiceforeign agentwire fraudprinceling

