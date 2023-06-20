Ep. 5: The Total Inversion Of Virtue

The [Bidan] Princeling
* As in most of the developing world, it’s safer to be the [p]resident’s son than his opponent.
* What was once considered admirable is now derided as stupid — if not racist.
* That would include achievement, intelligence, honesty, self-control and humility.
* In their place, all that we once considered contemptible and repulsive we are now told to worship.
* It makes you feel stupid for going to work.
Tucker On Twitter | 20 June 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1671226703992201216
