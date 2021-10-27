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WATCH: FDNY President Tells Vaccinated & Unvaccinated Firefighters to Report For Work, Refuses to Enforce Mandate
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568 views • October 27, 2021
The FDNY refuses to play vaccine police and segregate their workers over an injection that doesn’t even stop transmission of COVID-19.
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