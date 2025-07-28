Thai F-16s strike a military base in Cambodia.

Adding from Rybar:

Border Clash Between Thailand and Cambodia: Situation as of July 28

Thailand and Cambodia have reached a ceasefire agreement today, though artillery exchanges continued even during negotiations.

Most of the border remains a gray zone. Aside from Thai forces taking control of a key high ground position over the weekend in disputed territory, there are no confirmed shifts in control.

As the conflict enters its fifth day, the fighting has not spread to other parts of the border. Skirmishes near the Trat and Pursat provinces have subsided. The main area of hostilities remains near the contested temple complexes—where the conflict first broke out.

On July 28, Thai and Cambodian leaders held talks in Malaysia. They agreed on a ceasefire set to take effect at midnight on July 29.

For now, this round of escalation appears to be winding down. However, the underlying territorial dispute remains unresolved, meaning renewed clashes remain a real possibility.

Adding:

Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia has resumed with new force.

They really stopped at night, but not because of Trump's actions, but because of heavy tropical rains.

Adding: Trump to Cambodia and Thailand:

We will not make a trade deal until you settle the war.

At the same time, today he already reported that everything is settled.