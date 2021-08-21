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Kla.TV’s Basic Declaration against Division (by Ivo Sasek)
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0 view • August 21, 2021
In a time when honorary enlighteners and investigative journalists are intimidated with ultimatums from the outside to divide; in a time when systematic infiltration and censorship destroys reporting from free media; when honorary artists fall victim to deliberate incitement, and private professional careers are being attacked, Ivo Sasek along with all co-workers of Kla.TV appeal: “No one allow himself to be divided from the others, no one allow himself to be incited against his own kind or against others. We need each other more than ever before!"
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✓ www.kla.tv/19631
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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