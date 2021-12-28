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Christmas Hanukkah rapture dreams and visions will be fulfilled sooner than people think
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123 views • December 28, 2021
RAPTURE ALERT:
Hanukkah Feast :
2021: December 28-6
2022: December 18-26 (on Christmas and a day after Christmas) ***
2023: December 7-15
2024: December 25-January 2 (The First day of Hanukkah right on Christmas)***
2025: December 14-22
Total Solar Eclipse right across America will mark letter "X"
August 21, 2017 and April 8, 2024 (Acts 2:19-20 and Luke 21:28)
***To begin to understand when John was born, we start with the clue that his father was of the priestly course of Abijah. Priests were divided into 24 courses (**correction what I said in this video not 12 not 8 courses) for their service in the Temple, and they served for one week, beginning on the Sabbath (1 Chronicles 24:7-19)
Hanukkah Feast :
2021: December 28-6
2022: December 18-26 (on Christmas and a day after Christmas) ***
2023: December 7-15
2024: December 25-January 2 (The First day of Hanukkah right on Christmas)***
2025: December 14-22
Total Solar Eclipse right across America will mark letter "X"
August 21, 2017 and April 8, 2024 (Acts 2:19-20 and Luke 21:28)
***To begin to understand when John was born, we start with the clue that his father was of the priestly course of Abijah. Priests were divided into 24 courses (**correction what I said in this video not 12 not 8 courses) for their service in the Temple, and they served for one week, beginning on the Sabbath (1 Chronicles 24:7-19)
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