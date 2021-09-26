© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recently Unearthed Video Shows What Biden Really Think About Haitians, It’s SHOCKING
Follow
3
Share
Report
3591 views • September 26, 2021
Clayton Kierns from Trending Politics reports In news that will surprise literally nobody, another old video clip has surfaced of Joe Biden saying horrible things. While Biden claims to “care” about people of color, he sure didn’t have a problem downplaying their existence in 1994. Yes, really.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.