BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

.29.26 - Where is Ohio headed? We go one-on-one with Vivek Ramaswamy to find out!
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
137 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 3 days ago

Vivek Ramaswamy has long held the endorsement of President Trump in the race for Ohio governor...but Trump's name will not be on the top of the ballot drawing Republican voters to the polls this November. Will GOP voters turn out in big enough numbers to elect Vivek and stop Dr. Lockdown? We will discuss in depth Monday morning...and we'll ask Vivek direction at 8 AM sharp! Get in the live chat and join us!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
Typically 7-9 AM EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show

👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media
👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm
👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America

💥 Support Our Work
This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices
• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697
• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1
• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia
Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!

Keywords
politicsdaily newsconservative talk radiobob frantzstrictly speaking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
California Senator Scott Wiener Confronted at Trans Pride March

California Senator Scott Wiener Confronted at Trans Pride March

Chase Codewell
Clinton aide claims he can&#8217;t recall why he said president visited Epstein island

Clinton aide claims he can’t recall why he said president visited Epstein island

Cassie B.
Why the FDA, CDC, and HHS Can Never Be Reformed

Why the FDA, CDC, and HHS Can Never Be Reformed

Mike Adams
Spain Launches Europe&#8217;s Largest Migrant Amnesty, With Over 1.3 Million Applicants

Spain Launches Europe’s Largest Migrant Amnesty, With Over 1.3 Million Applicants

Douglas Harrington
Hakeem Jeffries&#8217; socialist dilemma deepens after New York primary wins

Hakeem Jeffries’ socialist dilemma deepens after New York primary wins

Cassie B.
JPMorgan Endorses Digital Asset Clarity Act With Caution as Senate Targets August Recess

JPMorgan Endorses Digital Asset Clarity Act With Caution as Senate Targets August Recess

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy