.29.26 - Where is Ohio headed? We go one-on-one with Vivek Ramaswamy to find out!

Vivek Ramaswamy has long held the endorsement of President Trump in the race for Ohio governor...but Trump's name will not be on the top of the ballot drawing Republican voters to the polls this November. Will GOP voters turn out in big enough numbers to elect Vivek and stop Dr. Lockdown? We will discuss in depth Monday morning...and we'll ask Vivek direction at 8 AM sharp! Get in the live chat and join us!



Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.



🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories

🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices

🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center

🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.



📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA

⏰ Typically 7-9 AM EST

🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show



👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media

👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm

👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America



💥 Support Our Work

This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:

• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices

• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697

• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1

• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia

Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!